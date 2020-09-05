Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 24th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hughes hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hughes had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes tee shot went 245 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 11th green, Hughes suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hughes at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hughes's 209 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.