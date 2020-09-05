Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Lanto Griffin's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Griffin hit a tee shot 241 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Griffin had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.

Griffin hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.