Kevin Na shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Na hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Na had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to even for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Na's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Na's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
