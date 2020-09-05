In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 24th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Kevin Kisner's 183 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kisner had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Kisner's tee shot went 243 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 46 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Kisner's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kisner's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.