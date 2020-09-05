  • Kevin Kisner putts well in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Kevin Kisner hits his 183-yard approach on the par-4 1st hole to 7 feet and would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner's starts strong at TOUR Championship

