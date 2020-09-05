-
Justin Thomas shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas birdies No. 12 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day in 4th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
Thomas tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thomas to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Thomas had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.
