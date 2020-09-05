  • Jon Rahm shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm's beautiful approach sets up birdie at TOUR Championship

