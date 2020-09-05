-
-
Jon Rahm shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the TOUR Championship
-
September 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm's beautiful approach sets up birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Rahm's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Rahm's tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 35 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Rahm hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rahm at 1 over for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Rahm his second shot was a drop and his approach went 66 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 4 over for the round.
-
-
