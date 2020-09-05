Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day in 28th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green ninth, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Niemann to 4 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Niemann's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Niemann's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Niemann had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Niemann hit his 74 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.