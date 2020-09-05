-
Hideki Matsuyama finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 05, 2020
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama birdies No. 17 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Matsuyama's 204 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 244 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
