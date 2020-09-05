In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Harris English hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 first, English chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, English's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, English went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved English to even for the round.

English had a fantastic chip-in on the 235-yard par-3 ninth. His tee shot went 226 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, English had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to even for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, English chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.