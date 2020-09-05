Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 391-yard par-4 third, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Johnson at 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Johnson's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.