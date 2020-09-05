Daniel Berger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Berger hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Berger to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Berger had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 14th, Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Berger hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Berger to even for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.