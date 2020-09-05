  • Daniel Berger shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger nice tee shot on No. 15 at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.