In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Collin Morikawa's 137 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Morikawa's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Morikawa's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Morikawa had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.