In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Smith's 182 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Smith hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Smith hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Smith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Smith's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Smith's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.