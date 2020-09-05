-
-
Cameron Champ putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the TOUR Championship
-
September 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Cameron Champ makes birdie on No. 17 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 24th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cameron Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to even for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Champ's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 68 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Champ had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.