Bryson DeChambeau shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 first, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 247 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
DeChambeau tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
DeChambeau hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
