Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 05, 2020
Highlights
Brendon Todd birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 8th at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Todd hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Todd had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Todd's 194 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Todd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
