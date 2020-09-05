  • Billy Horschel shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel sinks a 30-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship

    In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.