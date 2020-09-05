In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 29th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

Horschel got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Horschel hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Horschel's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Horschel got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

Horschel his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Horschel had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

Horschel tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 3 over for the round.