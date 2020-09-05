In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Ancer's 190 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ancer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Ancer's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Ancer had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Ancer's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 70 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Ancer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.