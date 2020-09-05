  • Abraham Ancer shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer sinks a 30-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.