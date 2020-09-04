In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Xander Schauffele hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Schauffele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Schauffele's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Schauffele tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 35 yards to the right side of the fairway, his third shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Schauffele had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Schauffele's 166 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.