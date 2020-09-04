In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Webb Simpson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.

Simpson got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 third, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 over for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Simpson's 173 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Simpson had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Simpson's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.