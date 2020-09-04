-
Viktor Hovland shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Collin Morikawa and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
