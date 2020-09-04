  • Tyrrell Hatton putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

