In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Tyrrell Hatton's 85 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hatton had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Hatton's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 440-yard par-4 13th, Hatton went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 16th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

Hatton hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.