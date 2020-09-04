-
Tony Finau putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau’s approach sets up 4-foot birdie at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau hits his 161-yard approach shot on the par-4 4th hole to 4 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Tony Finau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Tony Finau's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Finau had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
