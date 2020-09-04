-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im sinks a 30-foot birdie on No. 12 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Im's 165 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Im had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.
