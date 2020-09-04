  • Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship

    Highlights

    In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.