-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the TOUR Championship
-
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2020
Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Muñoz had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.