Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2020
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler birdies No. 3 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 24th at 1 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Scheffler had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Scheffler's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Scheffler's his second shot went 28 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
