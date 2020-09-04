  • Ryan Palmer shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Ryan Palmer sinks a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Palmer’s 25-foot birdie putt at TOUR Championship

