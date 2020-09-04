Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 29th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 10 under; Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Collin Morikawa and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer hit his tee shot 280 yards to the fairway bunker on the 454-yard par-4 16th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

Palmer hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.