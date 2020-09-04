Rory McIlroy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day in 4th at 9 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 third, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McIlroy's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, McIlroy hit his 208 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 11th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, McIlroy had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McIlroy's 136 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

After a 366 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.