Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.
Reed got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
Reed's tee shot went 290 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Reed's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Reed's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Reed chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
