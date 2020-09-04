  • Marc Leishman putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Marc Leishman makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship

    In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Marc Leishman makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.