In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Marc Leishman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Marc Leishman hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Leishman's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 12th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Leishman had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.