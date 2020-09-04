-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2020
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes birdies No. 6 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 24th at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Collin Morikawa and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Hughes had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Hughes hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 14th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.
