In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Griffin's 146 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Griffin's 182 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Griffin hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Griffin had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.