Kevin Na shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Na makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
Kevin Na hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 10 under; Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Collin Morikawa and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 8 under.
At the par-5 sixth, Na chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Na reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Na at 2 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 14th, Na chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
