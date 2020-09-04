-
-
Kevin Kisner putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the TOUR Championship
-
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2020
-
Interviews
Kevin Kisner on the new format of the TOUR Championship
Prior to the 2020 TOUR Championship, Kevin Kisner shares his thoughts on the new adjusted format of the FedExCup Playoffs and why he thinks any player can win this week.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 29th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 10 under; Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Collin Morikawa and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a 234 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Kevin Kisner chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 over for the round.
Kisner his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kisner to 2 over for the round.
Kisner hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Kisner hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 16th, Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at 1 over for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.