Justin Thomas shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day in 3rd at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Thomas's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Thomas hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thomas had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
Thomas got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
Thomas hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
