Jon Rahm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his round tied for 1st at 13 under with Dustin Johnson; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Jon Rahm hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 third, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next to the left intermediate rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Rahm had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Rahm hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.