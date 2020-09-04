  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann hits his 203-yard approach shot on the par-3 2nd hole to 5 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann’s dialed-in tee shot yields birdie putt at TOUR Championship

