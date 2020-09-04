-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann’s dialed-in tee shot yields birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann hits his 203-yard approach shot on the par-3 2nd hole to 5 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 26th at even par; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Niemann's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.
