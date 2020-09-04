-
Strong putting brings Hideki Matsuyama an even-par round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama birdies No. 17 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Hideki Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hideki Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Matsuyama at 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
