In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Harris English hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, English chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 third, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 1 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even-par for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 fifth, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to even for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

English hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved English to even-par for the round.