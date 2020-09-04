-
-
Dustin Johnson shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship
-
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2020
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 1st at 13 under with Jon Rahm; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson's tee shot went 248 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Johnson's 90 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Johnson hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.