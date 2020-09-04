-
Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even for the round.
Berger got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Berger had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 14th, Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.
After a 368 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Berger chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
