  • Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship

    In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.