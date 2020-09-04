  • Collin Morikawa shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 10 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship

    In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.