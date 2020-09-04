In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Morikawa's 170 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 239 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 16th, Morikawa went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.