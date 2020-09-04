-
Cameron Smith shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 8 under.
At the 391-yard par-4 third, Smith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Smith at 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Smith had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Smith's 122 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
Smith had a 362-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
