  • Cameron Smith shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship

    In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.