-
-
Cameron Champ putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship
-
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2020
-
Interviews
Cameron Champ on making it to East Lake prior to TOUR Championship
Prior to the 2020 TOUR Championship, Cameron Champ talks about his disbelief in making it to East Lake for the first time.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Champ hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 17th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 7 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Cameron Champ hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Champ's 149 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Champ's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Champ had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Champ's 109 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.