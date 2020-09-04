In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Champ hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 17th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 7 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Cameron Champ hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Champ's 149 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Champ's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Champ had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Champ's 109 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 2 under for the round.