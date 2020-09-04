Bryson DeChambeau hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, DeChambeau hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth. This moved DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, DeChambeau had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, DeChambeau chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.