Brendon Todd putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2020
Highlights
Brendon Todd makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Brendon Todd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Brendon Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
