Billy Horschel putts himself to an even-par first round of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel sinks a 30-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel hit 2 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his round tied for 24th at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 7 under.
On his tee stroke on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Billy Horschel went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 13th, Horschel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Horschel at even-par for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
