Strong putting brings Abraham Ancer a 6-under 64 in round one of the TOUR Championship
September 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 04, 2020
Highlights
Abraham Ancer makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his round in 6th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 10 under; Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Collin Morikawa and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Abraham Ancer had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Ancer's 164 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ancer had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
