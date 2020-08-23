-
Zach Johnson shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson birdies No. 4 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
Zach Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 48th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 28 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 21 under; and Ryan Palmer and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at even for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Johnson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
