-
-
Xander Schauffele shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Xander Schauffele birdies No. 9 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 21st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 26 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 19 under; and Ryan Palmer and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 365-yard par-4 first, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Schauffele at 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 second, Schauffele chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
Schauffele tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Schauffele's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.